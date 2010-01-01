Being in the automotive industry since 2011 with alot of experience in maintenance of both trucks and cars in all types of mode eg Diesel and petrol engine ICE {Internal combustion engine}, Hydrid vehicles, Hydrogen vehicles and electric vehicles both in Africa and europe has made us to stand ahead our competitors. The gap between old and new technologies in the automotive industry has been bridged by research and innovation. Our main objective is to satisfy and provide our customers quality standard service at affordable price.. Our team is professional in the automotive industry and our workshop slogan, MHV Magic Hands for Vehicles, is a testament to that fact. Diagnoses or troubleshooting are carriedout in adeschegceauto with high quality tools and Equipment and the provision of after sales service to our customers to ensure that cars or trucks sold to our customers either from adeschegceauto or from others auto dealers serve its purpose without stress.

Our goal is to provide exceptional service as an online workshop backup and support to all our automobile workshop subscribers worldwide.